Youngstown pizza shop robbed, suspect said he had a gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A worker at Oven Fresh Pizza on South Avenue was rattled after a man walked in and demanded money from the cash register.

According to a police report, the man came into the restaurant Wednesday at about 6 p.m. and told the clerk, “I have a gun in my pocket and I want you to open the register or do I have to pull it out?”

The clerk gave the suspect $450 from the register and the man took off on foot.

The clerk told police the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect in a police report.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The clerk said she never saw a gun.