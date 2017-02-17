Youngstown sewer bill increase funding new plant, water line projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sewer bills for people in Youngstown are up four percent.

While the increase will help pay for a new plant and water lines, it’s causing problems for at least one Youngstown resident.

The city combines water, trash and sewer into one bill.

Mayor John McNally said upgrading waste water plants and replacing water lines are requested by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The underground infrastructure improvements that are necessary to take place far exceed what our residents can actually pay for,” he said.

These upgrades will be paid from customers. The city has applied for grants, too.

“Cities are eligible for up to 20 million dollars worth of low interest loans,” McNally said.

The city’s waste water treatment plant was built in the 1950’s and hasn’t had any major upgrades since.

“We’re also trying to curb some of the overflow areas in the system where the sewage is actually being discharged into the water,” McNally said. “We have to take care of that.”

Some of the money from the increase is going towards economic development in the city as well.

“It’s helping with the downtown hotel [and] it’ll help get the amphitheater project going,” McNally said. “It [has] helped with the Covelli Centre a long time ago.”

However, after seeing her water bill, a Youngstown woman is now counting each time she flushes her toilet or turns on her faucet.

Although four percent may not seem like much, it adds up for single mom Cheri DeGregory, who is trying to put her son through college.

“The garbage alone went up $13-$15 a month and the sewage went up about $15,” she said.

DeGregory said the increase is ruining her quality of life.

“I started keeping a calendar on the back of my bathroom door and we mark every time we flush the toilet,” she said. “And then I have limited my son to three-minute showers every other day and he would put a little ‘s’ every time he took a shower. And I stopped taking my showers here — I take all my showers at the [YMCA].”

DeGregory now pays $1.32 for water, but sewer is $35.

“I’m really sacrificing my quality of life by really cutting back that much,” she said. “I really think something more needs to be done.”

DeGregory doesn’t mind the increase to help pay for water lines and plant upgrades. But she doesn’t want her money to help fund other projects in the city.

“We don’t need an amphitheater, we don’t need a bike path,” DeGregory said. “Take advantage of all the great theater and all the great things we have to do already.”

Rates will go up another four percent in 2018.