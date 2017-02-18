Butcher shines on Senior Night for West Branch

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch won their third game in a row following their 62-47 victory over Field on Senior Night. The Warriors improve to 9-12.

Brett Butcher and T.J. DeShields each scored 21 points for West Branch. Butcher, a senior, made 9 free throws while DeShields finished with 11 boards. Brandon Zuchowski added 8 for the Warriors. Blake Glista, also a senior, finished with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Field was led by Caleb Francis – who scored 19 points – also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaret Poth added 11 points to go along with his 3 blocked shots and 5 caroms. The Falcons will face the winner of St. Vincent-St. Mary and Canton South on March 3 in the Division II Canton District Sectional Final.

West Branch is back in action next Friday at Garfield. The following week on Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to Hubbard in the Sectional Semifinal of the Division II Boardman District.