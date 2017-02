BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney’s Pat Pelini scored in dramatic fashion off a turnover with four seconds left, to seal up a 46-44 win over Boardman Saturday night.

(Watch video to see the final seconds.)

Pelini scored the game-clinching basket on his 18th birthday.

Including that game-winner, Pelini finished with a team-high 12 points on the night. Anthony Fire also reached double-figures with 11.

Boardman’s Holden Lipke led all scorers with 22 points.