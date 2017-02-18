Girard robotics team prepares for another year of competition

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard High School’s robotics team is getting ready for a competition next month, called Steam Works.

The Delphi RoboCats have been working since January and are now putting the final touches on their robot.

The process has taken a lot of team work and dedication. Besides getting the robot to work, the team has to program it to do certain things to win points in the competition.

“Our robot has to shoot balls, climb a rope, put gears on a rotor — just a million different things that change every year and it’s something that’s very exciting, very challenging,” said senior Hannah Thomas.

Last May, the team won a state championship title.

The team also made it to the Robotics World Championship last year.