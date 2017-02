YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-The Youngstown Phantoms grabbed a key extra point by grabbing the shootout win over Team USA Saturday night 3-2.

Austin Pooley and Coale Norris tallied the goals for the Phantoms in the win.

Goalie Ivan Kulbakov stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced in the win.

The Phantoms are back at home Friday against Fargo at the Covelli Centre.