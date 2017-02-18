Terminally-ill Canfield girl gets Big Wish granted

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sixteen-year-old Aniyah Ward from Canfield has terminal sickle cell anemia.

Saturday, she got her Big Bucket Wish List granted.

The family knows singer Jacquees is their daughters favorite artist. So they gave her a huge surprise of VIP access at his concert in Austintown Saturday.

She got to meet and hangout with Jacquees before he went on stage.

Aniyah started getting symptoms at just four years old.

Now a junior at MCCTC, she’s studying nursing because she wants to help others with her first-hand experience and spread the word about the sickness.

“Anything that’s keeping you down, just keep pushing,” Aniyah said. “No matter what, don’t give up because there’s always opportunities like this!”

A possible bone marrow match has been found in her mother.

Aniyah has to wait until she turns 18 to make a decision to receive the new stem cells.