Game of the Week: #7 South Range at #1 LaBrae, 2/21

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

#7 South Range (21-0) at #1 LaBrae (20-0)

Last Meeting

Feb. 19, 2016 – LaBrae, 53-50

…The Vikings outlasted South Range in Canfield last February, 53-50. Tariq Drake finished with 13 for LaBrae while Carlton Brown added 10. Preston Stitt of South Range earned game-high honors with his 17 points.

Standings

ITCL Red Tier Standings

x-South Range – 8-0 (21-0)

Springfield – 6-2 (14-6)

United – 4-4 (11-9)

East Palestine – 1-7 (6-15)

Crestview – 1-7 (3-19)

AAC Blue Tier Standings

x-LaBrae – 12-0 (20-0)

Girard – 9-3 (11-10)

Newton Falls – 8-4 (12-9)

Champion – 5-7 (10-11)

Brookfield – 3-9 (7-14)

Liberty – 3-9 (4-17)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (3-18)

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: LaBrae, 73.3; South Range, 68.9

Scoring Defense: South Range, 42.3; LaBrae, 52.0

Results

South Range

Raiders 48 Springfield 44

Raiders 65 Mooney 43

Raiders 88 East Palestine 35

Raiders 79 Crestview 40

Raiders 78 United 60

Raiders 79 Sebring 39

Raiders 58 Springfield 39

Raiders 73 McDonald 66 OT

Raiders 84 East Palestine 43

Raiders 46 Rootstown 38

Raiders 84 Southern 45

Raiders 70 Salem 50

Raiders 56 Leetonia 30

Raiders 72 Jackson-Milton 46

Raiders 75 Crestview 29

Raiders 78 Columbiana 60

Raiders 70 United 32

Raiders 62 Girard 35

Raiders 73 Western Reserve 54

Raiders 69 Lisbon 36

Raiders 39 Lowellville 35

LaBrae

Vikings 77 Howland 60

Vikings 95 Niles 69

Vikings 93 Campbell Memorial 47

Vikings 89 Champion 65

Vikings 72 Newton Falls 38

Vikings 77 Girard 61

Vikings 79 Brookfield 45

Vikings 82 Liberty 59

Vikings 73 Jefferson 62

Vikings 52 Poland 38

Vikings 66 Mooney 41

Vikings 75 Campbell Memorial 46

Vikings 81 Champion 63

Vikings 65 Garrettsville Garfield 48

Vikings 57 Newton Falls 44

Vikings 66 Girard 52

Vikings 54 Brookfield 48

Vikings 72 Liberty 47

Vikings 71 Bristol 51

Vikings 69 Berkshire 56

Game Notes: This matchup is the first since February 5, 2016 that two area schools ranked in the Ohio Associated Press Top 10 have squared off against one another. The #9 Poland Bulldogs fell at #7 Harding, 73-58, last year.

Both South Range (Salem District) and LaBrae (Warren District) have secured top seeds in their respective district tournaments.

Earlier this season (on January 17), South Range took down #1 McDonald (in Division IV) – 73-66 in overtime. The Raiders have accumulated 21 wins (most in school history) and won their league (ITCL Red Tier) for the first time since 1999. South Range has put together a resume which includes wins over Girard, Lisbon, McDonald, Springfield (twice), and Western Reserve. Since we changed the calendar, Dan Ritter has scored double-digits in each of the twelve games since January 1. During that stretch, Ritter has averaged 17.3 points per game.

LaBrae has been ranked in the top 2 of Division III since the first poll came out on January 9. The Vikings hold an impressive resume which displays victories over Bristol, Garrettsville Garfield, Girard (twice), Jefferson, and Poland. The Vikings have won 24 straight regular season games. Their last loss came at Girard (75-67) on February 2, 2016. Tariq Drake has tallied 18-points or more in three of his last four games. Aaron Iler has amassed 73 points in his last five contests (14.6).

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Feb. 28 – East Palestine (Sectional Semifinal)

LaBrae

Feb. 28 – Cardinal (Sectional Semifinal)