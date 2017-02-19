Game of the Week: #7 South Range at #1 LaBrae, 2/21

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
#7 South Range (21-0) at #1 LaBrae (20-0)
Last Meeting
Feb. 19, 2016 – LaBrae, 53-50
…The Vikings outlasted South Range in Canfield last February, 53-50. Tariq Drake finished with 13 for LaBrae while Carlton Brown added 10. Preston Stitt of South Range earned game-high honors with his 17 points.
Standings
ITCL Red Tier Standings
x-South Range – 8-0 (21-0)
Springfield – 6-2 (14-6)
United – 4-4 (11-9)
East Palestine – 1-7 (6-15)
Crestview – 1-7 (3-19)
AAC Blue Tier Standings
x-LaBrae – 12-0 (20-0)
Girard – 9-3 (11-10)
Newton Falls – 8-4 (12-9)
Champion – 5-7 (10-11)
Brookfield – 3-9 (7-14)
Liberty – 3-9 (4-17)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (3-18)
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: LaBrae, 73.3; South Range, 68.9
Scoring Defense: South Range, 42.3; LaBrae, 52.0
Results
South Range
Raiders 48 Springfield 44
Raiders 65 Mooney 43
Raiders 88 East Palestine 35
Raiders 79 Crestview 40
Raiders 78 United 60
Raiders 79 Sebring 39
Raiders 58 Springfield 39
Raiders 73 McDonald 66 OT
Raiders 84 East Palestine 43
Raiders 46 Rootstown 38
Raiders 84 Southern 45
Raiders 70 Salem 50
Raiders 56 Leetonia 30
Raiders 72 Jackson-Milton 46
Raiders 75 Crestview 29
Raiders 78 Columbiana 60
Raiders 70 United 32
Raiders 62 Girard 35
Raiders 73 Western Reserve 54
Raiders 69 Lisbon 36
Raiders 39 Lowellville 35
LaBrae
Vikings 77 Howland 60
Vikings 95 Niles 69
Vikings 93 Campbell Memorial 47
Vikings 89 Champion 65
Vikings 72 Newton Falls 38
Vikings 77 Girard 61
Vikings 79 Brookfield 45
Vikings 82 Liberty 59
Vikings 73 Jefferson 62
Vikings 52 Poland 38
Vikings 66 Mooney 41
Vikings 75 Campbell Memorial 46
Vikings 81 Champion 63
Vikings 65 Garrettsville Garfield 48
Vikings 57 Newton Falls 44
Vikings 66 Girard 52
Vikings 54 Brookfield 48
Vikings 72 Liberty 47
Vikings 71 Bristol 51
Vikings 69 Berkshire 56
Game Notes: This matchup is the first since February 5, 2016 that two area schools ranked in the Ohio Associated Press Top 10 have squared off against one another. The #9 Poland Bulldogs fell at #7 Harding, 73-58, last year.
Both South Range (Salem District) and LaBrae (Warren District) have secured top seeds in their respective district tournaments.
Earlier this season (on January 17), South Range took down #1 McDonald (in Division IV) – 73-66 in overtime. The Raiders have accumulated 21 wins (most in school history) and won their league (ITCL Red Tier) for the first time since 1999. South Range has put together a resume which includes wins over Girard, Lisbon, McDonald, Springfield (twice), and Western Reserve. Since we changed the calendar, Dan Ritter has scored double-digits in each of the twelve games since January 1. During that stretch, Ritter has averaged 17.3 points per game.
LaBrae has been ranked in the top 2 of Division III since the first poll came out on January 9. The Vikings hold an impressive resume which displays victories over Bristol, Garrettsville Garfield, Girard (twice), Jefferson, and Poland. The Vikings have won 24 straight regular season games. Their last loss came at Girard (75-67) on February 2, 2016. Tariq Drake has tallied 18-points or more in three of his last four games. Aaron Iler has amassed 73 points in his last five contests (14.6).
Upcoming Schedule
South Range
Feb. 28 – East Palestine (Sectional Semifinal)
LaBrae
Feb. 28 – Cardinal (Sectional Semifinal)