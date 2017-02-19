Man charged with murder of 5-week-old

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail charged with murder in relation to the death of a five-week-old baby.

Matthew Lee Wilson, 32, was taken to the jail Saturday. He is not bondable.

WYTV reached out to Niles police to learn more about what happened. The department only confirmed Wilson was has been charged with murder.

A press release will be sent out Sunday with more information.

WYTV is working to learn more about this case. We will provide updates as they become available.