9-hour hostage situation in Kent ends in death of suspect

KENT, Ohio (AP) – A man has died following a hostage situation with police in Kent.

WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland is reporting police and SWAT teams were called just after noon on Sunday to the Villages of Franklin apartment complex where they say a man was holding a woman hostage in the laundry room.

Officials say crews tried to negotiate with the suspect for hours to no avail.

Police say the standoff ended around 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect was shot by officers and is now dead.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Carter.

Authorities say the female hostage was taken to an area hospital. Police say she was not injured.

BCI is investigating.