Body found in burning SUV on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police officers are trying to determine who was found in a burning car on the city’s east side.

Firefighters were called out to put out a vehicle fire on Monday morning. That’s when investigators found a body inside.

Because so much of the SUV had been burned, police had to have it lifted to find the vehicle identification number on the frame underneath. Investigators said the number comes back to a private owner whose name isn’t being released.

“We believe it’s a late model Chevy Tahoe, possibly a 2015 to 2017,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

They are now working to find the owner of the vehicle, while the Mahoning County Coroner tries to identify the victim. Authorities suspect dental records and possibly DNA will have to be used.

They are investigating the case as a homicide.

Those with information on the vehicle or recent missing persons are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.

“If anybody is missing anyone, please contact the Youngstown Police Department as soon as possible,” Bobovnyik said.

Police said they believe the SUV wasn’t there long before the fire started.

If determined to be a homicide, it will be the fourth in the city this year.