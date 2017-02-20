Niles working with Regional Chamber to attract businesses

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Niles has entered into a contract with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to “grow existing businesses and attract new businesses.”

The partnership was announced by the Regional Chamber on Monday.

Under the terms of the one-year, $30,000-contract, the Chamber will provide to Niles specific services that focus on economic development. Those services include identifying new properties to market and customizing a consultant familiarization tour to bring greater national and international exposure to the city.

“Together we’ve identified a list of several economic development services needed by the city, and we look forward to working with the administration in an effort to increase their development opportunities,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber.

Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia added, “Now that we have shored up our finances for the short term, we need to develop long-term economic growth. The Regional Chamber has the expertise to help us be in the best position possible to capitalize on future economic opportunities.”

The city has been under fiscal emergency for some time, as the mayor and a commission work to control the city’s expenses and bring in more money-making opportunties.