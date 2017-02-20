Nugget of Knowledge: Presidential Nuggets

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Dating and courtship

William McKinley was the first president to ride in an electric car…in 1901…and it entirely by accident: it was the ambulance that took him to a Buffalo hospital after his assassin shot him.

President Lyndon Johnson enjoyed the soft drink Fresca so much he had a special soda pop machine filled with it in the White House.

Three of the first five presidents all died on the 4th of July….both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in the same year, 1826, within hours of each other.

James Monroe died July 4th, 1831.

President Bill Clinton’s name wasn’t Clinton …It was Billy Blythe.

His father and mother were William and Virginia Blythe…his father died, his mother later married Roger Clinton and at age 16, the future president started calling himself Clinton.

The farther of his county was no father: George Washington and Martha had no children of their own….so did five other presidents…at the other end, John Tyler had 15 kids.

Two presidents had no opposition..they were so popular, no one ran against them: George Washington and in 1820, James Monroe won a second term…with one exception, every member of the electoral college voted for him.

The one who didn’t said only Washington should have had that honor.

The big state of California has produced only one president: Richard Nixon…tiny Vermont has two: Chester Arthur and Calvin Coolidge.

Five presidents wore beards in office….but no preisdent since Benjamin Harrison in 1893..William Howard Taft was the last president to wear a mustache…1913.

