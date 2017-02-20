Police: Brothers arrested for impersonating officers, mace patrons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two brothers were arrested early Sunday morning at a bar in Youngstown after one of them sprayed mace on patrons.

Police were called to the Southern Tavern, 1508 Glenwood Ave., about 3 a.m. on reports of a fight.

When they arrived, there was a group of people standing outside holding their faces and appeared to be in pain, according to the police report.

After speaking to witnesses, officers approached a uniformed man, later identified as Quin Willis, who said he maced the victims because they wouldn’t leave the bar stating, “They was yelling and wouldn’t leave so I maced them.”

Officers said Willis told them he was a “federal” law enforcement officer. A check of his ID indicated he was with Special Police Constable State and provided a badge number.

Police said Willis was armed with a .45 caliber handgun, mace, a baton, and handcuffs. When asked if he had a concealed carry permit, Willis stated, “I don’t need one,” according to the report.

Also at the scene was Willis’ brother, Milton Willis, was also dressed in a uniform and found to have an ID from Special Police Constable State. Milton Willis was also in possession of police tools, including a handgun.

Quin Willis was arrested and charged with assault, impersonating a peace officer or private policeman, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Milton Willis was charged with impersonating a peace officer or private policeman and illegal possession of a firearm.

A website titled Special Police Constable State indicates it is a working security firm out of Youngstown, but it has not been confirmed if the Willis brothers are in fact employed by that company or if they were working on their behalf.

A search of the Ohio Secreatary of State website does not have a business listed with the name Special Police Constable State.