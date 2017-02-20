Police surround Youngstown home, arrest man on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officers surrounded a home on Youngstown’s south side to arrest a man on rape and other criminal charges.

Joey Seaman, 35, is charged with aggravated burglary, rape, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, non-support of dependents, theft, failure to obey and traffic control device and driving under suspension.

Monday afternoon, he was arrested on a warrant at a home on Beechwood Drive. Although he initially refused to come outside, police did eventually manage to take him into custody.

Details of the charges against Seaman haven’t been released yet, but he could appear in court Tuesday