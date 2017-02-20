Unseasonably warm weather has local farmers worried

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday was unseasonably warm as temperatures climbed to the lower 60s.

For many people, they were happy to take advantage of the sunshine on President’s Day.

Local farmers say they are wary of the changing temperatures, however.

David Hull said farmers at White House Fruit Farm are worried that the changing temperatures could trick the plants. When temperatures warm up and then get cold again, moisture gets drawn up into the plant and can expand and rupture cells in the plant if they freeze.

“You don’t want the plants to think it’s spring. You still want them to be in winter mode, and as long as it cools down gradually and not all at once, everything will be fine,” he said.

Farmers have seen this kind of weather before.

“Years ago, we had a very warm February. It continued into March and all of the plants bloomed very early, and then there was a lot of damage done because winter showed up in April,” Hull said.

Hull said he has noticed one benefit to the warm weather — more customers have made the trip to White House Fruit Farm.

