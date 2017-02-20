Warren brewery set to open is latest addition to flourishing downtown

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A business new to downtown Warren is set to open in just a few months.

David Grohl Alley will soon be home to the city’s first brewing company in over 100 years — Modern Methods Brewing Company.

“It started over a beer, like a lot of good ideas have,” said Paul Clouser, investor and contractor.

To the eye, the 3,000 square foot space looks just like an empty, dust-covered floor but to Clouser and owner Adam Keck, it’s perfect.

“We see a lot of potential here,” Keck said.

It’s in a prime location, too — just beyond the “World’s Largest Drumsticks.”

“As soon as I walked into this space…I could not wait to get home and kind of draw up a mock layout, and imagine what it would be like to have a brewery here,” Keck said.

And so began the preparations for Modern Methods Brewing Company — a name with a connection to the city’s past.

“In 1909, the City of Warren was actually called “the city of modern methods” on a giant sign on the old city hall,” Keck said.

Clouser said the brewery will only add to the dynamics of a flourishing downtown.

“There’s already some great restaurants down here, there’s a new coffee shop that’s opening up soon, the amphitheater’s down here, the festivals happen down here. Like I said, there’s just so many things snowballing right now. That’s gonna be a huge part of that.”

Keck said David Grohl Alley is the “nucleus” of the cultural and artistic renaissance happening in the city, and he’s excited to be a part of it.

Even though there’s still a lot to do before they can start making beer, Clouser and Keck have their sights set on a mid-summer opening date.