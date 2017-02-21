5 Bristol impresses against Liberty in finale

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Bristol closes out the regular season with a 32-point victory over Liberty (86-54). The Panthers were led by Tommy Donadio – who sank a trio of three-pointers – finished with 26 points. Phil Aliberti scored 19 while Bryan Gabrielson added 13 and Gage Elza tallied 12.

Liberty drops to 4-18 as they fell to the third team ranked in the top 5 this season (Jan. 10: lost to #5 JFK, 91-59; Jan. 24: lost to #2 LaBrae, 82-59; Feb. 21: lost to #5 Bristol, 86-54). The Leopards were paced by Dra Rushton – who closed out the contest with 22 points. Daniel Banks and Kevin Hawn each had 11 and 10 points respectively.

Bristol (21-1) will host Fairport Harding next Tuesday in the Division IV Orwell District Sectional Semifinal. Liberty gets to play Garrettsville Garfield on Tuesday in the Division III Warren District Sectional Semifinal.