Child falls out of car during police chase in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A police chase that started in Austintown ended in Youngstown Monday night after a small child fell out of the vehicle.

The incident started about 6 p.m. when Austintown police began pursuing a car in the township but then stopped when the vehicle got on Interstate 680. Youngstown police picked up the chase and followed the car onto Dewey Avenue where officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off.

The chase continued to the east side of Youngstown. On South Forrest Avenue, a 6-year-old child opened a rear door of the car and was hanging out of it. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Mister Jackson, did not stop but instead started to speed up, causing the child to fall out onto his knees, according to a police report.

While another unit attended to the child, other officers continued to pursue the car onto Josephine Road where Jackson drove into a field. The pursuit was called off and all lights and sirens were turned off.

Police watched as Jackson drove onto Rutledge Drive where he jumped out of the car and ran into a house. Police watched through the window of the house as Jackson attempted to hide in the kitchen, according to the report.

Officers went inside the house and arrested Jackson. He is charged with endangering children, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police signal, and driving without a license.

The child was not seriously injured and was turned over to his mother. in Farrell, Pa.