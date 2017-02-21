Dozens of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s restaurant locations closing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The company that runs Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill said Friday it plans to close 43 underperforming restaurants.

A specific list of closed restaurants has not yet been released.

Bloomin Brands announced the closures as part of its fourth quarter earnings presentation.

The fourth quarter earnings report for Bloomin Brands showed a loss of $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Same-store sales at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. decreased across the board, with Outback Steakhouse restaurants seeing a 4.8 percent decrease. Sales at Carrabba’s decreased 2.3 percent, and 1.9 percent at Bonefish Grill.