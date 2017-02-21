Heartland’s Burgess passes 1,000 in season finale

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Heartland Christian senior Ben Burgess scored his 1,000th point Tuesday in a 64-24 loss to Leetonia at Heartland Christian High School.

Burgess came into the game with 990 points and passed the mark in the 3rd quarter. Burgess becomes the 3rd boy in Heartland Christian history to reach 1,000 career points. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

Leetonia led from the start in this game, led by Danny McCool with a game-high 26 points. Roman Ferry also had 12 points for the Bears.

Leetonia improves to 5-16 on the season, while Heartland Christian finishes the regular season 0-22.