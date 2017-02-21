Lawmakers and military push for solid future at Vienna air reserve station

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Sitting on 5,000 acres of federally owned land, the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna is almost a city unto itself in rural Trumbull County.

The station has more than 1,800 people assigned to the facility, with roughly 300 to 400 on site every day.

“We have our own police force. We have our own fire department. They are here 24/7,” said Master Sargent Bob Barko, 910th Airlift Wing public affairs officer.

The military installation pumps more than $93 million into the Valley’s economy. And with more than 70 percent of workers living within a 70 miles radius, much of that money is spent locally.

Right now, six of the base’s eight C-130 aircraft are outfitted to perform aerial spray missions as well as airlifting military supplies to troops in the field. Those assigned to the spray mission handle everything from helping get rid of mosquitoes and other insects in and around other bases to controlling weeds and other problems.

The unit even has its own entomologist in Karl Haagsmen. He’s in charge of dosing the right amount chemicals for the bugs they are fighting.

“The dose is absolutely critical. If you underdose, obviously, you are not going to get the effects that you want. If you overdose, it is actually illegal,” Haagsmen said.

But the planes and equipment being used at the 910th are more than 30 years old. A situation that has convinced lawmakers to pass an appropriations bill late last year directing the Air Force to consider assigning new, state-of-the-art C-130-J models to the station, which they hope will help secure the future of the base.

“If you have good planes there you are attracting the best pilots and crew. That helps that facility to be able to survive the long haul,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

WYTV 33 News Senior Reporter Gerry Riccuitti will take a closer look at the mission of the 9-10th Airlift Wing and efforts to bring new planes to the facility. Watch his report tonight at 6 and 11.