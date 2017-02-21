Man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro for Rich Center for Autism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who raised money by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is giving back to The Rich Center for Autism.

Ryan Sheridan is the founder of Braking Point Recovery Center. He raised $5,500 in his “Climb for a Cause” challenge.

It normally takes four or five days to reach the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, which is the highest mountain in Africa. The mountain stands at over 19,000 feet above sea level in Tanzania. Sheridan finished the hike in only a day and a half.

Tuesday morning, Sheridan presented the $5,500 check to the Rich Center at Youngstown State University.

Sheridan said he was impressed by what he saw at the Rich Center. Having climbed a mountain before, he thought it would be a good way to raise money for the organization.

“It’s just really incredible, it absolutely is. These kids will have struggles for the rest of their lives. All the work that the teachers are doing with them and just the heart that I saw put into this facility was just inspiring,” he said.

Sheridan’s thrill seeking days aren’t over. Some of his future plans include hiking to the North Pole and running a marathon in Antarctica.