Niles mayor fires top administrator

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the top administrators in the city of Niles was fired Tuesday and as of yet has not been replaced.

WYTV 33 News has learned that Service-Safety Director Jim DePasquale has been let go.

Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said the reason for letting DePasquale go was because he was not by his side as a top administrator.

“We worked together, but we didn’t work together,” he said. “He was a great union man who loved his job, but I needed an administrator.”

WYTV is working to get in touch with DePasquale but hasn’t been able to reach him yet.