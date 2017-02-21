Police: Man who prompted Goshen Township standoff dead

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man that prompted a standoff in Goshen Township is dead.

A SWAT Team went into the house on South Duck Creek Road after ordering someone to come out for hours. Police hadn’t received a response and went inside around 2 p.m.

Police said it appears as if the man committed suicide.

Investigators said the incident started when Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies went to the house to serve a restraining order. They said they then heard shots.

The man’s name isn’t being released at this time until the family is notified.

WYTV is out at the scene and will have more on this story as it develops. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.

This story has been corrected to show the incident happened in Goshen Township.