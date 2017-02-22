Big 2nd half propels Mooney to Sectional Final

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team defeated Mineral Ridge, 62-35 Wednesday in a Division III Sectional Semifinal at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Cardinals led, 29-19 at halftime, and used a big 3rd quarter to break things open. Mooney outscored the Rams, 33-16 in the 2nd half to roll into the next round.

#4 Mooney (11-10) will host 5th seeded Canton Central Catholic Saturday in a Sectional Final at 1 PM at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Camden Hergenrother led the charge with a game-high 14 points for Mooney, while Carolyn Kay added 12.

Taryn Kolesar and Alexa Harkins paced Mineral Ridge with 12 points apiece. The Rams finish the season with a 10-13 overall record.