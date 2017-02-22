Local home sales get boost from mild weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Americans bought homes in January at the fastest pace in 10 years. Ohio home sales in the same month were the best they’ve ever been. A warm January brought out the lookers and especially the home buyers.

Home sales were up 36 and a half percent in Columbiana County, past 22 percent in Mahoning County and over 27 percent in Trumbull County.

Maureen Cline with ReMax Valley Real Estate said they have more buyers than homes to sell. That makes listings the new buzz word in real estate.

The location is still important but buyers want listings – wanting to see the best and dream about living there before going into action.

“Then you’ve got buyers sitting out here that have not been able to find the home they want. So, of course, they are not buying anything at that time. So, you have to have listings,” said Steve Ferrebee with Northwood Realty.

It may seem like you are seeing a for sale sign on every street, but the number of homes for sale is down double digits in the tri-county area, including 41 percent in Mahoning County.

While those statistics could reduce the number of potential buyers, there are others ready for when that hot new listing hits the market.

“If it’s priced right and it’s a great looking home, usually move in condition, they are jumping on it, and we are having a lot of multiple offers,” Ferrebee said.

The time that houses sit on the market dropped in Columbiana and Trumbull County but unexpectedly increased in Mahoning County. Still, January showed some sales numbers not typically seen until spring.

It is making for a robust housing economy, which is why agents would like to see more homes on the market.

And if your home is on the market but not selling, now is the time to clean, organize and clean out the closet even more.

“That is what buyers look for. They walk in and they like light, they like bright, the like clean. You want your house to sell that’s what you want to do,” Cline said.

Home prices in Ohio were up 7 and a half percent, but locally they remain soft. Columbiana County leads the way with the average home selling for $86,450.