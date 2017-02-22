Locals playing for $403 million Powerball jackpot are feeling lucky



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $400 million, one of the few times the jackpot has grown this much in the game’s history.

No one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday’s Powerball is $403 million.

Even though the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million, people still want to give it a shot.

“I feel lucky. I’m just going to give it a shot because you go to play to win and 403 is a nice number,” one customer said.

When the jackpot is this big, more want to play, meaning it was a busy day for businesses selling tickets on Wednesday.

“I love joking around with the customers and, you know what they do when it gets big like this, the jackpot? They say, ‘Oh, I’ll be back if I win, I won’t forget you,’ and you’re like, ‘Someday I’m going to be rich, maybe,'” said Becky Davenport from Mike’s Drive-Thru.

The lump sum payment after taxes is nearly $244 million.

If they win, people said they would travel, pay off bills, and donate some of their winnings.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, Washinging, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball’s jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when there were three winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. The game and a second major U.S. lottery, Mega Millions, have exceeded $400 million only a handful of other times.