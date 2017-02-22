Nugget of Knowledge: Factorial Nugget

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Dutch Reach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

How many ways can you arrange the cards in a regular deck of 52 cards?

Take just four cards as an example: you multiply 4 X 3 X 2 X 1 and that equals 24.

Mathematicians call that a factorial.

Take five cards…how many combinations?

5 X 4 X 3 X 2 X 1= 120

How about a deck of 52 cards?

That’s 52 X 51 X 50 X 49….and so on.

The answer: 8.07 x 10 to the 67th power….or 8 followed by 67 zeros…more combinations than all the possible ways to combine the atoms on Earth.

Start shuffling at the beginning of the universe, 13 billion years ago, and you still wouldn’t have reached all the combinations today….it will take millions and millions more years.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .