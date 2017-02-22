Salem event aims to educate parents about hidden dangers

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are warning parents of children’s risky behaviors that they may not notice.

“Hidden in Plain Sight” is an awareness program for parents and guardians, presented by the Bath and Copley police departments. It’s sponsored by the Salem Police Department, City Schools system and Public Library.

As part of the event scheduled for March, a bedroom exhibit will be set up. Police will then point out what items parents should look for that may be signs or illegal activity or risky behavior.

Topics include substance abuse, violence, eating disorders, juvenile crime, technology, risky games/challenges and more. Interaction with the exhibit is encouraged.

The event is open to the public, and no reservations are required. Children are not allowed at the event due to the nature of the subject matter.

The event is at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Salem High School, located at 1200 E. 6th Street.

For more information about the presentation, visit Copley Township’s website.