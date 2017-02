SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Sandy Lake is in the Mercer County jail after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl last year.

Police arrested 26-year-old Charles Airgood and charged him with indecent assault and corruption of a minor and intimidation.

Police say Airgood admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl. The assault or assaults happened between June and September 2016, according to a police report.