Teachers want Gov. Kasich’s job shadowing idea to get some fine tuning

Olivia Fecteau with WCMH in Columbus contributed to this report.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Teachers in Ohio could be facing some changes when it comes to renewing their teaching licenses. A proposal from Governor John Kasich would require teachers to do externships with local businesses as a way to connect business and education.

The governor’s proposal would require teachers to complete the externship in order to renew their teaching licenses every five years.

Kasich said it is a way to connect businesses with education and would provide insight for teachers to help students make career choices.

Michael Kerensky, 7th-grade teacher at Canfield Local Schools, cautions that the policy needs some fine tuning.

“I think right now the implementation of this needs a little more forethought. We’ve just gone through some times of putting policies in place without the forethought of rolling them out in a controlled, positive way as it goes back to the students, that’s all we really care about,” Kerensky said.

Kerensky says the policy could have merit, but wonders how it would help a pre-K teacher and if it would take away from classroom time.

The policy would satisfy some of the requirements for continuing education, which teachers already have to do for license renewal.

Ryan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, told WCMH in Columbus that the proposal is one of 20 budget items that made the cut from an initial list of 40 recommendations from the governor’s executive workforce. Burgess said the goal of the proposal is to prepare Ohioans for jobs that are in demand.

“When you talk to business owners, they continually talk about not finding the individuals that they need to grow their businesses or that the individuals don’t have the skills that they need,” Burgess said.

The idea, Burgess said, is to help teachers go back to their schools and be able to explain what jobs or skills are in high demand.

The Youngstown-Wareen Regional Chamber of Commerce has been working with school districts and businesses to create partnerships and says they welcome Kasich’s proposal.

“There are a lot of common goals in helping students be prepared. A lot of willingness among superintendents, educators and the business community to make sure that happens, said Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber Spokesperson Guy Coviello. “Everybody wins if we can match students up with in-demands jobs”

If approved, the guidelines would go into effect Sept. 1, 2018.