12-year-old Fowler girl missing after leaving note

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are expected to resume the search Thursday for a 12-year-old girl who left her home on South Wren Street Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

The girl, whose family says she suffers from developmental disabilities, left a note saying she hated her life and didn’t want to live with her family, according to a Trumbull County 911 dispatch report.

The girl’s family said she has run away before but they were always able to find her. This time they could not and called authorities.

Search crews looked for the girl for several hours and called in a K-9 unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The search was called off at midnight and is expected to resume Thursday morning.

The girl was last seen wearing black jeans, snow boots, and a black hoodie with flowers on the front. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A man who answered the phone at the girl’s house said they were not releasing a photo of the girl at this time.

Search crews were waiting to hear from the officer in charge at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to resume the search effort.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 675-2730.