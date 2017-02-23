Blood and bullets found, no victim in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a suspected shooting that happened Wednesday night on the south side of the city.

Police were called about 11:15 p.m. to a home on Ellenwood Avenue on shots fired into a house.

When officers arrived, they found several girls standing outside the house and a woman inside the home who said she awakened by gunfire as she slept with her 2-year-old grandson.

The girls outside said they had been talking to some boys in a car when shots were fired.

Several of the gunshots hit the house, with one bullet going through a wall and landing in the same bedroom where the child was sleeping. Police also found several shell casings and blood on the ground.

One of the witnesses told police that “the Greens are coming from the north side to the south side and there’s gonna be a war.”

A check of an address on East Warren Avenue revealed a vehicle matching the description from witnesses. Police noted that the Satrun had blood on the rear driver’s side door. The car was taken as evidence.

Police have not located a victim or named a suspect.