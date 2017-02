YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The church is located on Oak Hill Avenue on the south side but also owns the land where Idora Park used to be.

Bankruptcy court documents show the church has assets between $100,000 and $500,000 and debts of just over $1.6 million dollars.

Mount Calvary owes the most money — $1.5 million dollars — to America’s Christian Credit Union of California.