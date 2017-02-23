Missing Medina County official’s body found in lake

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) – The body found Tuesday in a Medina County lake has been identified as an area trustee that had been missing since December, according to the county sheriff’s office.

According to WOIO in Cleveland, Bryon Macron attended a town association meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, and went out to a movie with another trustee afterward. Authorities said his wife was the last to see him Friday morning, Dec. 16. That was the day he missed a meeting and was reported missing.

At a news conference Thursday, Medina County Coroner Dr. Lisa Deranek said a preliminary autopsy is complete, but toxicology results will take another two to three weeks. She said it was very difficult to determine how long Macron’s body was in the water.

Medina County Sheriff Tom Miller said they combed the shoreline of the lake where Macron’s SUV was found but said there was no indication they should check the lake, saying there were no footprints leading to the water.

Authorities said he’d disappeared under suspicious circumstances, as blood was found in his office as well as his vehicle, which was parked near Chippewa Lake. The sheriff’s office searched the lake and the surrounding area when Macron first went missing, but found nothing.

On Tuesday, a kayaker enjoying unseasonably warm weather came across the body of a middle-aged man in the lake. When shown a picture of Macron, he said there was a resemblance between the body and the missing trustee.

An autopsy has been performed on Macron’s body, but the results of that autopsy are not yet available.