Nugget of Knowledge: Play Fact or Fiction!

Youngstown, OHIO-

FACT OR FICTION?

The cheapest and fastest way to defrost your car’s windshield is to use a spray container with 1/3 cup of water and 2/3 cup of vinegar.

FICTION…It’s 2/3 cup of alcohol.

The second president, John Adams was an atheist….he couldn’t admit it so he claimed in public to be a Unitarian.

FICTION….no, he was always a devout Uniterian.

Mary, Queen of Scots, was accused of murdering her husband in 1568…she was so callous about it that she went out afterward to play a round of golf.

FACT: Mary, Queen of Scots, is referred to as the Mother of Golf, also good at riding, hunting and archery.

You must use the term “table tennis” if you’re referring to professional or semipro play….the name “ping pong” is considered just recreation.

FICTION: call it either way.

Horses have the largest eyes of any land animal…they can see distant objects more clearly than we can.

FACT: also better night vision, better even than cats!

Humans are the only animals that have the physical or emotional ability to cry.

FICTION: Elephants are the exception…they can cry under stress…maybe that’s why the circus no longer uses them.

Green iguanas held in captivity often become depressed and commit suicide.

FACT: Most die in their first year of captivity.

There are no moles in Northern Ireland.

FACT: There have never been any moles in Northern Ireland, yet the largest home improvement company there does sell mole repellent.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .