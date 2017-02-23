Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor to run for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Lt. Governor Mary Taylor formally filed the paperwork Thursday to run for Governor of Ohio.

Taylor also named a treasurer, which allows her to start campaigning. Rick Fedorovich will serve as Taylor’s treasurer.

A formal campaign announcement and kick-off are expected later this year. The Republican primary is more than a year away, with the General Election on November 6, 2018.

Taylor issued the following statement about her bid for Ohio’s highest office:

First, we are blessed to live in an amazing country where conservative reform is coming, and I’m ready to lead this fight in Ohio. I care deeply about our state, our people, and the future we can build by working together. We turned Ohio in a new direction and we’ve seen what’s possible in our communities when we rein in government, put people first, and ensure everyone has a fair shot at the American Dream. My priorities are jobs, strengthening families, fixing education and cutting red tape so government is accountable. I want the job of serving Ohioans as our next Governor and this is an important step forward.”

Lt. Governor Taylor has stepped down as Honorary Chair of Onward Ohio, a PAC she helped organize.