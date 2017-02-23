Police raid in Liberty turns up stolen equipment, tools, computers

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Information about ongoing thefts in Liberty and other jurisdictions led officers to a home in the township Thursday afternoon.

They executed a search warrant, looking for the stolen items. Police found a number of them, including construction equipment, tools, vehicles, engines, electrical equipment, and computers.

Chief Rich Tisone said some of the items were reported stolen from construction sites in Liberty, Austintown, and Boardman.

He said the home in the 3300 block of Anderson Morris Road has been suspect for some time.

Right now, the people responsible will be facing charges of receiving stolen property.

“As we interview some of the suspects, I’m certain we’re gonna get some more information, which may lead to other charges and other individuals.”

Tisone said it will take some time to go through all of the evidence they found in the home, as they work to match the items with the reports.