Student Athlete: Natalie Lynn

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s tournament time for the Austintown Fitch girls basketball team. The Falcons open their playoff run Thursday, and senior Natalie Lynn has a lot to do with their success. Head coach Dan Schnurrenberger said she’s the best leader he’s ever seen in over a decade of coaching. Plus, Natalie is top-notch in the classroom…earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I love competing with [my teammates] and it’s so much fun,” said Lynn. “They push me to be a better person and try even harder.”

Two words best describe Natalie Lynn…a competitor, and a leader. She’s a senior captain for the Falcons, starting all 22 games and averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds per game.

“I never really want to put anybody down so i want to pick everybody back up and i want everybody else to be happy and having a good time too,” she said. I strive to go out and make sure everybody is and make sure that the team’s successful”

Natalie is an All Conference talent, but has always put the team before herself. The same goes off the basketball court. Natalie has gone on 4 different mission trips over the past 4 years, helping those that are less fortunate.

“I love helping people, it’s just so worth it in the end and to look back and see what a positive impact you’ve had on them,” said Lynn. I just kind of grew up that way. That’s how my parents were and that’s how they raised me to care about others and I just embraced it.”

Through all of her activities, Natalie still keeps her grades up. She maintains a 3.85 GPA, and is a member of National Honor Society.

“I like being busy…I don’t like being bored and I like learning new things. So to be able to do all my work and learn new things, but then come here and be around my friends and play the sport I love, it’s fun.”