YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man will spend the next fifteen years behind bars for selling heroin.

Phillip Lemon, 28, was arrested after police seized 1.5 kilos of heroin from a house on McHenry Street in January of 2016.

At the time, police said it was the largest heroin bust in city history.

Lemon pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug trafficking charges, as well as weapons charges.

That sentence was handed down in federal court in Cleveland.