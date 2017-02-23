YSU STEM Expo growing, company’s on campus looking for prospects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s College of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is hosting its spring expo Thursday to help companies from across region recruit YSU students for internships, co-ops, and employment.

Nearly 60 employers from private and non-profit government sectors are gathering in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Expo is open to all current STEM students and STEM alumni who are either seeking an internship/co-op for the upcoming year or a full-time/entry level position.

Rana Abu-Hashim is a YSU student already participating in an internship and she says it has helped her with career development.

“Through STEM professional services, it gives you the opportunity to network, and you can never get too much networking with companies,” Abu-Hashim said.

Carmen Guy said his internship helped him build a resume to coincide with academics.

“I went through all the common classes for engineering and I feel that they’ve prepared me for the real world,” Guy said.

The STEM Expo continues to grow and a change of venue may be needed for the fall Expo as more companies get involved.

Dr. Wim Steelant, the dean of STEM, said many people think STEM is just about engineering but several disciplines fall under the pathway.

“They are looking for people with degrees in physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and computer science – big time. I was blown away by their eagerness to get the students,” Steelant said.

Youngstown State University is Ohio’s first and only college dedicated to STEM.