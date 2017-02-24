CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cleveland Auto Show opens Friday and will run through March 5.

The 2017 Chevy Cruze Premier and the 2018 Chevy Equinox will be the official car and truck for this year’s show.

The show is at the I-X Center in Cleveland. Doors will be open from 5-10 p.m.

As an added bonus, Friday is Hero’s Day. Any active veteran or active military personnel or members of any safety service department get in free with identification.

2017 Cleveland Auto Show View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport 17 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT McLaren 570GT 2017 Chevy Cruze 2017 Chevy Corvette Stingray Convertible Chevy Lego Batmobile, "The Speedwagon" 2017 Chevy Camaro Coupe