Everyone is enjoying the warm weather before it’s back to reality

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The record-breaking temperatures had just about everyone outside Friday enjoying the unseasonable streak of spring-like weather.

Nicole Soares of Campbell was out walking with her son, something she is shocked to be doing at the end of February.

“Trying to enjoy the weather before it disappears on us. I think it is beautiful. We haven’t had it in a while,” Soares said.

Many were lined up outside Handel’s Ice Cream in Youngstown. If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was June instead of February.

“It seems a little warmer than it should be around this time of year, but hey I’ll take it. Nobody likes to be cold,” said Antoine Tillison.

This is currently the warmest February on record.

The record-breaking temperatures are expected to drop throughout the weekend.