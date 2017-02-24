Nugget of Knowledge: Missing Oscars

Related Coverage DAYBREAK OSCAR PROMO – The Godfather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

From writer and researcher Stacy Conradt….oscar winners who have somehow lost their statues, misplaced them, had them stolen…..

Angelina Jolie: beauty, yes, brains…well….

She gave her best supporting actress statue, won for Girl, Interrupted, to her mom.

The oscar was boxed up with the rest of her mother’s possessions when she died…and has since vanished.

Angelina said she didn’t actually lose it…she just doesn’t now where it is.

A burglar stole Olympia Dukakis’ statue from her home…the only thing taken….the motion picture academy charged her 78 dollars to replace it.

Marlon Brando lost not one but two oscars…one for On The Waterfront…he just lost track of it…and the one for The Godfather. He was never on stage to accept that one and he thought the Academy sent him one anyway…but he was never sure.

Matt Damon’s oscar for co-writing the movie Good Will Hunting disappeared..his New York apartment had flooded when he was out of town and that was the last he saw of it.

in 1945, seven year old Margaret O’Brien won a juvenile academy award and the maid stole it….but in 1995 it turned up at a flea market…Margaret, who is 80 years old, has it today.

And Bing Crosby’s oscar for Going My Way in 1944 went on display at his alma mater, Gonzaga University….someone swiped the statue and replace it with a three inch tall Mickey Mouse figurine….a week later, the statue turned up in the university chapel…the prankster remains unknown.

