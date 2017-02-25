Boardman’s Aulizia brings home 3 medals from State Swim Meet

CANTON, Ohio (WYTV) – It was the final day of the State Swim Meet in Canton Saturday. Boardman and Austintown Fitch both qualified swimmers with a chance to take the top spot on the podium.

Fitch senior Tim Kubacki was back at States for the 2nd straight year, and the first time in the 100 yard backstroke. He started doing the event just this season…and Saturday, he took home a 4th place finish in the State.

“It’s kind of surreal right now, I haven’t really taken it in fully, but it really shows that all my hard work has paid off,” said Kubacki. “Honestly, I can’t even believe it’s happening right now.”

Boardman junior Callen Aulizia represented the Spartans once again. He took 7th in the 100 yard freestyle. As for the 50 yard freestyle, he tied a school record with a time of 20.61 seconds.

“I’m really thankful for all my coaches and my team, said Aulizia. “They’re backing me up all the way and I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m just super thankful.”

The Spartans made even more history in the 400 yard freestyle…re-breaking their own school record, and finishing 8th in the state. The team was comprised of Aulizia, Kyle Kimerer, and freshmen Matthew DunLany and Noah Basista.

“It’s honestly just an amazing feeling to be able to call ourselves the top 8 in the state,” said Kimerer. “Just to be in that heat with all those extremely fast swimmers it’s just an honor.”