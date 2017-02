CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked for about an hour Saturday morning to put out a fire in Canfield.

A house on Burgett Lane caught fire around 4:30 a.m.

Canfield Fire Chief Don Hutchison said the home was empty and appeared to be undergoing renovations. He said the fire was burning through the roof of the home when crews arrived.

Multiple departments worked to control the fire.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is available yet. The exact cause is still under investigation.