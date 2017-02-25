Police: Mass shooting in Howland kills 2, injures 3 others

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a mass shooting occurred at a Howland home Saturday around 4:30 p.m., killing two people, sending three others to hospitals and landing a suspect in custody.

Names of the victims have not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said it happened in the front yard of a Niles Cortland Road home.

Monroe said the incident started as a physical altercation before escalating to gunfire. The suspect was caught down the road after running from the scene.

In a 911 call retrieved by WYTV, a man said: “The guy from two houses down was just shooting a gun into a [car]. He’s still shooting right now. People are running everywhere.”

Another man said in a 911 call: “A car was kind of off the side of the road — it looked like it had been in an accident. I stopped because there was a kid with blood on him screaming for help. I pulled in to see what was going on. Someone yelled ‘You bastard’ and he just opened fire and started shooting. So I got out of my car and ran.”

In another 911 call, a woman said: “There was a man with a bloody face that ran away across the road right in front of my vehicle towards the woods. He had a mustache.”

Route 46 is currently closed between Home Depot and Howland Springs Road and will be throughout the night.

Howland Police Department will release more information on Sunday.