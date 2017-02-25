Protester’s of Pa. Congressman persist, want public town hall

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – For the second time in two weeks, protesters were letting their voices be heard outside of Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly’s district office Saturday.

They started at the Sharon Public Library before stopping in front of Kelly’s office. Around 75 people from western PA voiced their concerns about the future of health care.

“I have neighbors who are getting their first heart treatments and care addressing some of the issues that they have because they’re now under the Afforadable Care Act,” said Anne Holmberg of Butler.

Congressman Kelly says Obamacare is a failed law.

In a statement, he said it is higher costs and broken promises that are actively hurting countless families and workers throughout western Pennsylvania and across america.

The protesters have been active as of late, holding many demonstrations in the Sharon area. Their hope is to convince Kelly to have a public town hall with them so they can voice their concerns face to face.

Right now, Kelly has town hall’s over the telephone.

“That town hall format is the most convenient for constitutes,” said Tom Qualtere, Kelly’s communications director. “It doesn’t require anyone to travel — anyone to leave their living rooms.”

“In the tele-town hall’s, he doesn’t get a good conversation,” said Sue Ann Mulvey of Sharon. “He doesn’t get a good debate. He only answers the questions he wants to hear.”

Some reports show more people are becoming more favorable of the ACA.

A medical policy research group, the Kaiser Family Foundation, has a poll showing 48 percent of people in favor Obamacare, while 42% oppose it.