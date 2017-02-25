World’s largest Christian retailer to close after 85 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WYTV) – Family Christian, the world’s largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise, announced Thursday it will close its doors after 85 years in business.

The decision came after the store’s consumer behavior changed and sales declined.

Family Christian is a non-profit business that employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states.

Family Christian Ministries has provided humanitarian aid for more than 14 million orphans, widows and oppressed people across the globe.